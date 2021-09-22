CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pee Dee Fall Plant and Flower Festival is back

By Submitted News
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendars for this year’s Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market from October 1 to October 3. Visitors can shop for a variety of home, yard, and garden décor, along with crafts, traditional fall plants, in-season Certified SC Grown produce, and more. The market will also be home to the largest selection of pumpkins in the Pee Dee area!

