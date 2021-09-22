Ten years on the ropes

A highly trained group of emergency personnel that conducts some of the most difficult, perilous rescues in Lincoln County observed a decade in service this year. The Lincoln County Technical Rescue Team was formed in 2011 with former Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue Chief Dennis Cannon as its principal organizer. It’s made up of members of all the county’s fire departments and is called in when first responders need to access people in very hard-to-reach spots, such as the cliffs at Yaquina Head or inside Devils Punchbowl.