Politics

How Much Longer Will (701) Remain North Dakota’s Only Area Code?

By Kori B
US 103.3
US 103.3
 7 days ago
North Dakota may need to add a second area code by 2026. According to KFYR-TV, there are only 11 states that have one area code - one of those states happens to be North Dakota. But it may not be all that long until our state adds a second area code. It is reported that "Numbers with a '701' area code are projected to run out by 2026." So, if you want an OG ND area code, you should get your number switched in the next couple of years.

KFYR-TV

North Dakota’s fight to keep the ‘701′

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to the way phone numbers are distributed in the United States, North Dakota could run out of 701 area code numbers by 2026. But some government officials are trying to preserve the ‘701.’. If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you know North Dakotans are a...
BISMARCK, ND
Should We Have Access to Alcohol Delivery in North Dakota?

DoorDash is offering alcohol delivery in 20 states and the District of Columbia. DoorDash recently made a big delivery announcement - residents in 20 states and the District of Columbia will be able to have alcohol delivered right to their doors through the company. Of course, I had to hop on the DoorDash app and see if I could get a dozen bottles of Pink Moscato delivered to my doorstep immediately.
DRINKS
Could North Dakota Experience A Booze Shortage?

This has the potential to make last year's toilet paper shortage look like a walk in the park. Imagine walking into your favorite watering hole or liquor store and lots of empty shelves? Oh, the humanity. Safe to say that Busch Light would be the first to disappear off the shelves. At least in Bismarck Mandan am I right?
MANDAN, ND
Meet Mrs. North Dakota With Ties To The Bismarck Area

Alexandra Lunseth was recently crowned Mrs. North Dakota. She will represent our state in the Mrs. America Pageant Contest coming up November 20th, where she will compete for the title of Mrs. America at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas. I got a chance to sit down with the beauty...
BISMARCK, ND
State
North Dakota State
KNOX News Radio

North Dakota petitions to keep a single area code

North Dakotans are accustomed to seven digit phone dialing because the entire state is under the 701 area code. State officials want to keep it that way. North Dakota is projected to run out of numbers under the 701 area code by 2026. So the Public Service Commission is seeking permission from federal regulators to free up unused phone numbers in order to keep just one area code. North Dakota joins two other states with a single area code, New Hampshire and Maine, in petitioning the FCC to allow them more leniency in assigning phone numbers to service areas.
POLITICS
Here Are Six Things That Cause North Dakotans To Cringe

I sat down this afternoon and thought to myself, what are the FOR SURE things that make North Dakotans - some obvious ones came to mind. I consider myself a North Dakotan now after living here for over seven years now. I have come to accept the many things that cause us to cringe, I'm sure I have left out a bunch, let me know if you have any you would like to add.
HEALTH
Jamestown Sun

Construction of oil refinery to start in 2022 near North Dakota's only national park, CEO says

BISMARCK — North Dakota regulators have determined that an oil refinery slated for construction near Theodore Roosevelt National Park has made enough headway to retain its coveted environmental permit after the developer twice took extensions on the commencement of the project. The proposed, financially troubled Davis Refinery has experienced multiple...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
This Is How Many Veterans There Are in North Dakota Compared To Other States

After nearly two decades of combat, the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan marks the end of the longest war in American history. Since 2001, nearly 2,500 American service members have been killed in the conflict -- in addition to tens of thousands of contractors, civilians, Afghan and allied military personnel.
MILITARY
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota seeks to maintain single area code, free up unused phone numbers

North Dakota officials are seeking permission from federal regulators to free up potentially millions of unused phone numbers and keep the state under one area code. The state is projected to run out of phone numbers under the 701 area code in 2026. Many North Dakotans are accustomed to seven-digit dialing in which they omit the area code when calling locally, and state officials anticipate residents might find a switch to 10-digit dialing with a second area code cumbersome.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

North Dakota Drought Taking Toll on Prime Pheasant Areas

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Drought that has plagued North Dakota this summer might cut into the success of the fall pheasant hunting season in a state considered one of the nation’s prime pheasant areas. Wildlife officials also are concerned about what the upcoming winter and spring might hold for the...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

See how much of South Dakota is experiencing drought conditions

(STACKER) — Nearly one-third of Americans experienced a weather disaster this summer, giving them first-hand experience into a future of extreme hurricanes, wildfires, storms, and floods caused by global climate change. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA both show rapid warming in the 21st century, with the past decade being the hottest on record. According to The Washington Post, the cost of responding to these weather disasters is more than $81 billion per year.
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 97-5

11 Horrifying Haunted Houses Found Only in North Dakota

North Dakota haunted houses are opening up to terrify the population this Halloween. Are you ready to check out all the scariest haunts in the state? North Dakota small towns are the perfect settings for haunted houses! Check out 11 Horrifying Haunts you can find all throughout North Dakota. The...
POLITICS
Here's What Hunters Expect From North Dakota's 2021 PLOTS Program

North Dakota's waterfowl season got underway this past weekend, and the highly anticipated pheasant opener is less than two weeks away on Saturday, October 9th. Thousands of rooster hunters will take to the field in a sea of blaze orange in search of North Dakota's most prized bird, the Ring-necked Pheasant. There are lots of moving parts to this season, including electronic posting in the state of North Dakota. You can read about that here. The drought will certainly come into play this season as well. Dry conditions, less water, less grass, and fewer hunting spots. This will lead to more competition among hunters for prime hunting spots. Another issue is trying to buy shotgun shells. Hopefully, you stocked up over the past year. In general, hunters are urged to curb their expectations this season.
POLITICS
Mandan, ND
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

