CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Best Steve Jobs Speech: Why Does It Work So Well?

By Francisco García Pimentel
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start with one of the great modern ones: Steve Jobs, founder of Apple and Pixar, communication genius, geek guru and turtleneck enthusiast. Despite the fact that its product introductions are legendary in their own right (the iPod in 2004 broke three different industries), Stanford's commencement address takes the cake for being the most viewed and the most shared. In it we enjoy a Steve Jobs that you can rarely see: open, human, natural and, above all, de-stressed.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Why Sir Clive Sinclair never quite became the British Steve Jobs

Sir Clive Sinclair, the British electronics entrepreneur and father of the home computer who died this week, aged 81, could have been the equal of Apple’s Steve Jobs. Both were marketing geniuses first, technologists second. Both had an appreciation of how a product looks and chose beautiful, modernist designs for devices that were normally ugly. Both ensured the packaging of their machines, even the printing fonts they used, were seductive. Both spent heavily on slick advertisements.
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

Why didn't Steve Jobs let his kids use iPads?

How addicted are you to your cell phone? How much time do you spend in front of a screen? Would you let your children do the same? Steve Jobs thought it was not a good idea, so he did not let his children use iPads and iPhones, generally technology. Any...
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Jobs
AFP

Blue Origin unveils next flight, TMZ says Captain Kirk to be aboard

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, announced plans on Monday for its next flight and the news and entertainment website TMZ said it may include a celebrity astronaut -- William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek." Blue Origin revealed the names of two members of the four-person crew but did not confirm that Shatner would be on the flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Computers#Apple Park#Stanford#Reed University
eMarketer

Why Amazon is launching its own TV, Peloton apparel, and how lululemon is doing so well

EMarketer · Why Amazon is Launching Its Own TV, Peloton Apparel and Why Lululemon Is Doing Well | Sep 16, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss what this new Amazon TV is all about, how soon we can expect TV commerce, whether we'll see voice-enabled ads, and what the content play might be. We then talk about Peloton launching its own apparel brand, why lululemon is crushing expectations, and Amazon's cashierless technology coming to Whole Foods. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Andrew Lipsman.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Pixar
Newsweek

Elon Musk's Partner Grimes Carried a Sword at the Met Gala: The Story Behind It

Experimental musician Grimes showed up to the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night carrying a head-turning accessory: A large, medieval-looking sword. The sword has more of a story behind it than most accessories. It was made by MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based art collective who made headlines earlier this year with "Satan Shoes"—the notorious sneaker collaboration with rapper/singer Lil Nas X that featured a bronze pentagram and an inverted cross containing a drop of actual human blood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

The new disruptors: Gen Z and the future of work

Millennials were the first generation to disrupt traditional ways of working and introduce a more purposeful approach. Realizing that the “move fast, break things” mindset of pre-2008 was no longer sustainable, they began to fix it. But for a generation–now the largest demographic in the workplace–that began entering the workforce...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy