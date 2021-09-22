The Good and Bad of Draft UK IVD Regulatory Guidance, According to Experts

NEW YORK – The UK may no longer be an EU member, but it is still crafting a framework for regulating in vitro diagnostics in the years to come. Last week the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) opened a consultation on new regulations that will govern medical devices and IVDs, inviting members of the public to comment on proposed regulations before the consultation ends on 25 November. According to industry insiders, the UK has the chance to set new policies that will both keep the domestic IVD market safe, while keeping the country internationally competitive.