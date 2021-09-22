CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescue crews are searching Yellowstone for a former Navy SEAL after his half brother was found dead in the park

By Kelly McLaughlin
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Highway 212 at the northeast entrance into Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, The northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park is on US Highway 212 a few miles west of Cooke City Montana as one crosses into Wyoming.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Crews at Yellowstone National Park are searching for 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, a former Navy SEAL.
  • Crumbo and his half-brother, 67-year-old Mark O'Neill, were reported missing on Sunday after they failed to return from a four-day trip to the park.
  • O'Neill's body was found on the shore of Yellowstone's Shoshone Lake on Monday.
Rescue crews at Yellowstone are searching for a former Navy SEAL after his half-brother was found dead at the national park.

The National Parks Service said in a press release on Tuesday that Kim Crumbo, 74, and his half brother, 67-year-old Mark O'Neill, were reported missing on Sunday after they failed to return from a four-night backcountry trip to Yellowstone's Shoshone Lake.

Officials found the brothers' vacant campsite and canoe on Sunday, and on Monday found O'Neill's body along the shore of the lake.

Ten crew members searched the area for Crumbo on Tuesday, but have not yet found him.

It remains unclear how O'Neill died, and the National Park Service said that an investigation is ongoing.

Crumbo and O'Neill both used to work for the National Park Service, according to the press release.

