Treatments and Products for a Post-Summer Skin Glow

Last week my five year old stared at me earnestly and said, “Mom, are you sad?” To which I replied, “no honey, I’m fine!” Then, with BIG eyes glued to my face, he responded, “No, mom I mean just the way your face is now.” Fake laughing through gritted teeth, I searched for a snarky response to counter this hostile affront and I came up empty. The kid had a point. Regardless of my fragile feelings (sad violin playing) or actual age (42), leave it to a 5-year-old to shoot you straight about how you look. Rather than wallow, I’ve decided to take this little discourse as the “intervention” that it was. A very needed, albeit unsolicited, reminder to get back on that post-summer self care wagon.