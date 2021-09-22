Homeless man stabs volunteer who was late bringing him food to Queens park: NYPD

Hoffman Park in Queens. Brittany Kriegstein/New York Daily News

An ungrateful vagrant who was living in a Queens park stabbed a volunteer who brings meals to homeless people because the Good Samaritan was late with his plate, police and witnesses said.

Victim Rick Isbitiram, who was picking up food from a nearby church, actually called someone in the park on Tuesday to say he was running behind schedule. But that didn’t stop his hungry attacker from confronting him after he got to Hoffman Park in Elmhurst shortly after 10 p.m., and stabbing him in the chest.

EMS rushed Isbitiram to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Cops were scouring the area outside the park looking for surveillance cameras that could help them identify their suspect, officials said.

The attacker is known to other homeless people who stay in the park, including Luiz Vargas, 25, who witnessed the stabbing and called 911.

“He got very impatient because he had been waiting for food for like the entire day,” Vargas said. “And so Rick came at night with a big plate full of food, and he left it on a table that’s over there. And he said, ‘So, you want the food or not?’”

When the homeless man said no, they began arguing, Vargas said.

“Rick was about to grab the food and take it back with him, that’s when he went after him. He attacked him, Rick fell to the ground. And that’s when he stabbed him. And then Rick took off running back to the church.”

Vargas said the attacker fled the park — but not before he threw the big pan of macaroni and cheese on the ground.

Vargas didn’t get to eat, either.

“I haven’t seen him stab somebody, but I’ve seen him get angry,” Vargas said. “Usually he looks out for me, like he gets me food or he gives me money so I can go buy some food myself, or he gives me clothes. Now that he did what he did, he took off, he left.

“I don’t know where he is right now, I just know that he was walking that way,” Vargas said. “It’s sad. Now he’s going to be arrested for what he did.”

Vargas said he came to the park several weeks ago after falling out with some people at a homeless shelter. He sometimes scrapes up enough money — $28— to stay at a nearby motel for a night. He said a few weeks ago, he was attacked in the park as well, by some man accusing Vargas of trying to steal from him.

Ana Cruz, 55, a city Parks Department worker, comes to Hoffman early every morning to open the bathrooms. Wednesday morning, she was surprised by the yellow crime scene tape.

“I was in shock that there was an incident here last night,” Cruz said. “But we cleaned everything, and we didn’t see any blood. I think now the parks are really dangerous for us who work here, too. It’s horrible.”