Las Vegas Wi-Fi project to improve free connectivity in 'Corridor of Hope' neighborhoods

By Matt Kling
Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas announced it's received a grant to help advance internet connectivity in lower-income neighborhoods. The Economic Development Administration awarded more than $1.6 million to the city for its Corridor of Hope Wi-Fi Project. Connectivity improvements are planned for the city's "Corridor of Hope" downtown where social and homeless services are concentrated.

