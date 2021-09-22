Las Vegas Wi-Fi project to improve free connectivity in 'Corridor of Hope' neighborhoods
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas announced it's received a grant to help advance internet connectivity in lower-income neighborhoods. The Economic Development Administration awarded more than $1.6 million to the city for its Corridor of Hope Wi-Fi Project. Connectivity improvements are planned for the city's "Corridor of Hope" downtown where social and homeless services are concentrated.www.fox5vegas.com
