CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Platte County, NE

Connector study results show Platte County area would benefit

By Molly Hunter
Columbus Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recently-completed traffic study predicts that a roadway connecting U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 would reduce travel times in the Platte County area. Several months ago, the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties entered into a formal interlocal agreement to finance the study, which cost $23,500 overall. The study was necessary to determine if the 30/64 connector is actually needed and would benefit the communities involved.

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schuyler, NE
City
Columbus, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
County
Platte County, NE
Platte County, NE
Government
Columbus, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Traffic
City
North Platte, NE
City
Polk, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#County Highway#Ndot#U S Highway 81
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy