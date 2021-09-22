Connector study results show Platte County area would benefit

A recently-completed traffic study predicts that a roadway connecting U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 would reduce travel times in the Platte County area. Several months ago, the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties entered into a formal interlocal agreement to finance the study, which cost $23,500 overall. The study was necessary to determine if the 30/64 connector is actually needed and would benefit the communities involved.