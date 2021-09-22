CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This Is the Best State to Visit This Fall

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWbAE_0c4N24Rr00 The COVID-19 pandemic has reached the fourth wave. After several months during which people believed it was relatively safe to travel, anxiety about infection has returned, even among those who are vaccinated. However, some people want to have the equivalent of a brief vacation over the next few months. Fall is not a traditionally heavy travel time, but for those who do want to travel outside their states, new research may help people make decisions about their destinations.

LawnStarter has created a guide for fall travel . It takes into account 15 factors that range from the number of scenic drives to the number of forests and forest trails to the number of apple orchards. Data were taken from the National Park Service, USDA Forest Service, Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, National Center for Disaster Preparedness, TerraGalleria, PlaygroundEquipment.com, Funtober, PumpkinPatchesAndMore.org and LawnStarter.

States were ranked on a scale of 1 to 100. The top three states were in New England (see list below). Each, particularly Vermont and New Hampshire, received high scores for entertainment and fall scenery. California was fourth, leading off a string of states in the west, some of them sparsely populated.

There is no clear explanation, but all of the states are in the northern tier of the country.

At the bottom of the full list were two states in the deep south. Louisiana did the worst with a score of 6.65, followed by Mississippi with a score of 10.85.

These are the 10 best states to visit this fall and their scores:

Vermont (60.34) New Hampshire (52.86) Maine (49.34) California (43.66) Wyoming (43.09) Alaska (42.10) Oregon (39.05) Montana (38.30) Washington (35.52) Connecticut (35.01)

Click here to see the best place to buy a vacation home.

Comments / 0

Related
matadornetwork.com

These US islands are just as lovely to visit in the fall as they are in the summer

Movies about islands always seem to take place in the summer. Yet for many travelers, fall is a much better time to visit an island destination. The air might be a tad more brisk, but you can avoid the crowds that otherwise plague popular restaurants and venues in the summer, you’ll have the beaches all to yourself, and cost for travel and accommodations are usually cheaper.
TRAVEL
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Peoria!

Just a couple hours inland is Peoria, Illinois. JD Dafonso of the visitors bureau pops on the show to share a few good places to eat and some fun activities to enjoy there!
PEORIA, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated Metro Area in Illinois

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment has fallen by an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more limited […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NWI.com

Travel: Southern Indiana is a beautiful spot for fall visit

Autumn is such a pleasant time to travel, and we’ve enjoyed many road trips during this time over the years. One place we have visited multiple times at this time of year is the Santa Claus, Indiana area. It’s not the most obvious time of year for a visit. The...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
deseret.com

These are the best (and worst) states to visit in the fall

Autumn is officially here, and a recent analysis from the company LawnStarter has broken down the best and worst places to enjoy the fall season in the United States. The study ranked the states based on a number of factors, including scenery, outdoor recreation and entertainment, according to an email sent to the Deseret News.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

2021 Travel Restrictions: The Safest Countries to Visit This Fall

The reopening of international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic saw significant milestones over the summer as a handful of marquee destinations welcomed back tourists for the first time in over a year. Despite the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant, travelers will have far more options when venturing abroad this fall compared to last. Here's a look at some of the safest countries travelers can visit with peace of mind this autumn.
TRAVEL
WMUR.com

New Hampshire spots to visit this fall

CARROLL, N.H. — Thursday is the first full day of fall and the state's division of travel and tourism expects millions of visitors will flock to New Hampshire this season generating at least $1 billion. Good Morning America’s Will Reeve had a look for himself this week at some of...
HANOVER, NH
arlenbennycenac.com

Campgrounds to Visit this Upcoming Fall

Each season has its share of travel traditions. Woodland cabins are booked in the winter months, rivers and national parks are well-traversed in spring, and summertime calls for days at the beach and on the open road in an RV. Therefore, with the autumn months about to roll right on in, there’s never been a better time to consider the campground retreat, and thanks to Travel Pulse’s list of “9 Great Campgrounds on which to spend your Autumn Days,” you’re well on your way to a season of isolation and relaxation.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
seattlepi.com

4 small towns to visit this fall in Washington

Fall is officially upon us and there’s no better time to explore Washington’s small towns. As you plan your next weekend getaway, consider sampling seasonal harvests of berries and wine grapes with casual strolls and rigorous hikes for a distinctly fall feel. Experience sunny days cycling along riverfronts or retrace history during an architectural walking tour before warming up with s’mores by the firepit.
WASHINGTON STATE
austin.com

The Top 4 Cozy Texas Towns To Visit This Fall

Looks like retail stores are already clearing their shelves of Fall decorations and it hasn’t really even cooled down here in Texas. So while we wait for the weather to catch up, we’re giving you the dirt on four cozy Texas towns you have to visit this Fall. Since we’re...
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Fantastic Fall Festivals To Visit In Nebraska

September in Nebraska brings with it a welcome change to the long, hot days of summer. Now the days are slowly turning shorter and cooler and the sun is setting earlier. With a chill in the morning air, one can sense the inevitable change in the weather that signals the arrival of fall. In Nebraska, fall means football games, haunted houses, and fall festivals! There’s no better way to experience small-town Nebraska or big towns for that matter than to head out to one of the great fall festivals for a welcome change to the long, hot days of summer. Here are our favorite fall festivals to explore, in no particular order.
NEBRASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Mortgage Debt in Kansas Compares to Other States

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs, forcing many buyers […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Arkansas

Visit Charlotte’s Eats And Sweets In Small Town Arkansas For Some Of The Best Pies In The State

Finding good pie is easy as pie! All you have to do is head to small town Arkansas, which is where Charlotte’s Eats and Sweets is located. Like most small town spots, it’s a local favorite, but it’s not just locals who love the pie served up at Charlotte’s Eats and Sweets. Throughout the decades, the pie has received countless accolades, including being named “one of the top pies in the South” by Southern Living.
ARKANSAS STATE
Dallas News

4 Collin County vineyards and wineries to visit this fall

With the summer heat fading and Texas Wine Month coming up in October, fall is one of the best times of year to visit Collin County wineries and vineyards. Few in the laidback Collin County wine scene consider themselves wine connoisseurs. They like to “get off the concrete” and sip wine on a few acres of land. They want to feel like they are out in the middle of nowhere under the stars, without having to drive very far. Wine events often include live music from tribute acts and country bands.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
lynnhazan.com

Corn mazes to visit in New Jersey this fall

Plan ahead for the fall! Most corn mazes in New Jersey will be open by mid-September – don’t miss out on the family fun. Alstede Farms’ Corn Maze is open daily from 9AM to 6PM (last entry is at 5PM). Entry to the corn maze is included in their Pick Your Own admission starting at $19.99.
AGRICULTURE
CBS New York

Annual Kites Over The Hudson Event Lets Visitors Explore George Washington’s Newburgh Headquarters

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a perfect day to fly a kite at the annual Kites Over the Hudson event in Newburgh. Visitors of all ages were able to explore George Washington’s headquarters and the historic site. “So we feel that if we provide the community with a wonderful feel-good day on the site, they get to learn a little history while they’re here. It’s a win-win,” historic site manager Elyse Goldberg said. Admission to the historic site was free for the day. Washington’s time at the headquarters lasted for 16 months during the Revolutionary War.
NEWBURGH, NY
Arkansas Online

7 pumpkin patches in Central Arkansas to visit this fall

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here. It’s never too early to plan for fall activities, and the...
ARKANSAS STATE
floridainsider.com

Here are the Sunshine State’s best cities for outdoor dining this fall

Gone are the hot and humid nights of summer, because “fall” is upon us in Florida. Although our Florida fall is about a one-degree dip in temperature, this means that outdoor dining season is about to begin. Just in time for the breezy season, Holidu has conducted a study determining...
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

55K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy