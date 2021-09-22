What is a notice to plead?

Although I have leased/owned real property up there for years (and litigated), I am not licensed to practice in Pennsylvania, so I of course defer to my Pennsylvania colleagues. That said, speaking just academically, a "notice to plead" is just that - a notice - the key is not so much the notice, but the item ATTACHED. If it is a "pleading" (as it appears to be?), such as an Answer, or perhaps an Amended Answer with a Counter Claim, then you will have to properly respond to it within the time prescribed. Consult a good local tenants attorney or litigator immediately. Hope this helps. gsg.