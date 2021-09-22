CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

What is a notice to plead?

By Asked in Connellsville, PA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

Although I have leased/owned real property up there for years (and litigated), I am not licensed to practice in Pennsylvania, so I of course defer to my Pennsylvania colleagues. That said, speaking just academically, a "notice to plead" is just that - a notice - the key is not so much the notice, but the item ATTACHED. If it is a "pleading" (as it appears to be?), such as an Answer, or perhaps an Amended Answer with a Counter Claim, then you will have to properly respond to it within the time prescribed. Consult a good local tenants attorney or litigator immediately. Hope this helps. gsg.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Couple who waved guns at BLM protesters outside their gated community mansion in St Louis now face having their law licenses suspended

The St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home could have their law licenses suspended. Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel, in a court filing, cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey's guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter in an attempt to temporarily prevent them from practicing law.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
Washington Post

The Supreme Court has only itself to blame

A raft of recent polls shows that the Supreme Court has lost stature in the eyes of the public. Most dramatically, a Marquette University Law School poll finds the court’s approval dropping from 66 percent a year ago (and 60 percent as recently as July) to 49 percent. In the wake of the court’s decision to unabashedly rewrite Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and to duck ruling on the Texas abortion bounty law, Democratic support plunged from 59 percent in July to 37 percent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Real Estate Law#Real Property#The Real Estate Law Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Axios

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case in December

The Supreme Court on Dec. 1 will hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Why it matters: The Mississippi attorney general is asking the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that set a precedent for the constitutional right to abortion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Boston

Dozens Of Massachusetts State Police Troopers Resigning Over COVID Vaccine Mandate, Union Says

BOSTON (CBS) – The State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) said dozens of troopers have submitted their resignation papers as a result of the state’s COVID vaccine mandate. The state is requiring all executive department employees to show proof of vaccination by October 17, or risk losing their jobs. About 20% of State Police employees are not vaccinated, according to the union’s attorney. A source told WBZ-TV on Monday that only one state trooper has told human resources that they would resign because of the vaccine mandate. The source also said there are others who spoke with HR to evaluate what their pensions...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox9.com

Judge's ruling puts Minnesota's deadly force law on hold

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota law that raised the bar on what justifies use of deadly force is now on hold following a ruling from a Ramsey County District Court judge. The police reform bill that raised the threshold was passed in a special session in 2020...
MINNESOTA STATE
Duxbury Clipper

Legal Notices

The Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing in the Mural Room, 878 Tremont Street and via zoom on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. to consider the application of Bayside Marine for a Special permit under Article(s) 400, 600 and 900, Section(s) 422.3 #5, 615.2 #1C and 906.2 of the Duxbury Protective Bylaw. The property is located at 433-447 Washington Stre...
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy