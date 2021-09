WATERTOWN (WWTI) — It is officially the season of sweaters, pumpkins and colorful leaves. September 22 is the first day of fall!. According to the Farmers Almanac, the first day of fall is marked by the arrival of the autumnal equinox, when the Sun crosses the Equator. At the autumnal equinox, day and night are approximately equal in length, however, this shift in the seasons marks the beginning of many changes.