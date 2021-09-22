Landlord will not renew the lease theres no reason why-rent is always on time but I do have a young adult in wheelchair
As if a year ago the landlord is new ~ she’s young and this is her first time being a landlord ~last year there was no problem that she signed my son who has cerebral palsy and in a wheel chair for a yearly lease We are good tenants - our rent is either early or on time After speaking with her father about this she has decided not to renew the lease because her father advise her not to because of sons disability ~ Is this legal ?avvo.com
