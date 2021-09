HEMINGFORD — Campers at Box Butte Reservoir State Recreation Area will have to go without electricity for a while, but they will have more juice when the wait is over. Beginning Oct. 1, all of the electrical camping sites at Box Butte will be closed while construction workers upgrade six sites from 30 to 50 amps. The upgrades will result in all of the lake’s 14 electrical sites having 50-amp service.