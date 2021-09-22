Norwalk Police Dispatchers, Chaplain Recognized for Outstanding Service to Community
On September 20, 2021, two Norwalk Police Dispatchers and Police Chaplain were recognized for their outstanding service to the Norwalk Community. -Dispatcher Joshua Wrinn played a significant role in the rescue of four individuals whose boat capsized; in the chaos of a potentially deadly situation, Wrinn was able to keep the caller calm and determine their, enabling a swift rescue, bringing all four to safety.news.hamlethub.com
Comments / 0