Construction underway on Hubbell's seventh Edencrest senior housing development, a $20.2 million project in Urbandale

Construction has started on Edencrest at Timberline, an 80-unit full-service senior living community in Urbandale. Rendering courtesy of Hubbell Realty Co. Construction of Edencrest at Timberline, an estimated $20.2 million development, is expected to be completed by spring 2023. The facility will include a library, dining hall, outdoor patio and fitness center as well as other shared community spaces. It will also include outdoor walking trails.