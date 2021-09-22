CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Urbandale, IA

Construction underway on Hubbell's seventh Edencrest senior housing development, a $20.2 million project in Urbandale

By KATHY A. BOLTEN
Des Moines Business Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction has started on Edencrest at Timberline, an 80-unit full-service senior living community in Urbandale. Rendering courtesy of Hubbell Realty Co. Construction of Edencrest at Timberline, an estimated $20.2 million development, is expected to be completed by spring 2023. The facility will include a library, dining hall, outdoor patio and fitness center as well as other shared community spaces. It will also include outdoor walking trails.

businessrecord.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Business
Altoona, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Industry
Des Moines, IA
Government
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Johnston, IA
City
Altoona, IA
Des Moines, IA
Business
City
Dallas, IA
City
Norwalk, IA
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Altoona, IA
Business
Urbandale, IA
Government
City
Urbandale, IA
Urbandale, IA
Business
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Housing Development#Housing Market#U S Census Bureau#Hubbell Realty Co#Jaybird Senior Living
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy