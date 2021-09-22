CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

One student dead, another injured in bus stop drive-by shooting

By NBC2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVn9d_0c4MzTBm00

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — One student was killed and another was injured in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m., reported local NBC affiliate WAVE.

The initial investigation shows that a vehicle drove by the area where the students were standing and a person inside the car started firing off weapons before speeding away, Major Shannon Lauder of the Louisville Metro police said.

Two students were hit by the gunfire and a third was injured by “unknown means” and declined medical attention, WAVE reported.

The two students that were shot, both teen boys, were taken to the hospital where one of them, a 16-year-old, died. Louisville police said the other boy, 14, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Public Schools told WAVE that the bus was picking up students that attended Eastern High School in Middletown. The bus got to the bus stop just moments after the shooting.

Police are searching for the occupants of a grey Jeep that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Chief Erika Shields called it a “heinous crime.”

Shields said the city is tackling gun violence and “getting violent felons off the street daily.” However, she added, “the availability of illegal guns is just so widespread. “

