Memphis, TN

Defense strikes back at FBI accountant during 2nd day of testimony in Katrina Robinson trial

By Shay Arthur
WATE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — An FBI forensic accountant testified for a second day Tuesday about purchases made by state Sen. Katrina Robinson, who is accused of misusing grant money. Victoria Howell, the agent who analyzed Robinson’s and The Healthcare Institute’s bank accounts, told the courtroom Robinson used federal grant funds supposed to go toward her certified nursing school on an array of items including a trip to Jamaica, home improvements, clothes and beauty items.

www.wate.com

