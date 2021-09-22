Letter | Teachers need to see more housing created in county

In Sunday’s Superintendent’s Community Report, Farris Sabbah cited high housing costs as “a significant factor” in the current countywide teacher shortage. As a public school teacher in South County I’ve gained firsthand knowledge of how difficult attaining affordable housing in our region can be and have seen the impacts the teacher shortage has in local classrooms. This is a clear illustration of the need for more missing middle and multifamily housing in the county. Building more naturally affordable ADUs, duplexes and fourplexes would help the region grow in a sustainable way and help educators live in the communities they teach.