CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Capitola, CA

Letter | Teachers need to see more housing created in county

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 5 days ago

In Sunday’s Superintendent’s Community Report, Farris Sabbah cited high housing costs as “a significant factor” in the current countywide teacher shortage. As a public school teacher in South County I’ve gained firsthand knowledge of how difficult attaining affordable housing in our region can be and have seen the impacts the teacher shortage has in local classrooms. This is a clear illustration of the need for more missing middle and multifamily housing in the county. Building more naturally affordable ADUs, duplexes and fourplexes would help the region grow in a sustainable way and help educators live in the communities they teach.

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Capitola, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy