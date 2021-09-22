MLB standings 2021: Updated playoff bracket, magic numbers as of Sept. 22

The 2021 MLB season is rapidly winding down, and as it nears its finish several postseason races have drawn most of the focus. All but two divisional races appear locked up. The Braves surged into first place in August and are holding to the top spot early in September with the Phillies and Mets not too far behind them. The Giants have quietly been the best team in baseball for most of the season, yet find themselves holding off an incredibly talented Dodgers squad in the NL West.