CROWN Act: Gwinnett votes to protect Black workers from hairstyle discrimination

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Public hearing (Gwinnett County)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County has announced it has voted expand its non-discrimination policy with the CROWN Act to help protect more people from discrimination.

The county commission calls it “equity in motion.”

As it stands, a county employee cannot be discriminated against based on their sex, race, color, national origin, gender (identity and expression), sexual orientation, age, religious or political affiliation, marital status or if they are pregnant, disabled, active duty military or a veteran. Worker

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The changes to the policy will now include protecting a person’s ancestry, family status, immigration status and homeless status.

The policy also protects Black workers from being discrimination against because of their natural hairstyles.

The changes take effect Nov. 1.

“Discrimination takes many different forms and it’s important for Gwinnett County to take the lead in identifying and eliminating them,” said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “People need to know we apply the Gwinnett Standard to our organization as well as to our employment opportunities.”

The amendment also draws inspiration from the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act. The CROWN Act ensures that race-based hairstyles, textures and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists and knots are protected in the workplace. According to national data, Black women at work are “1.5 times more likely to be sent home” because of their hairstyle.

The CROWN Act stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

“People are multi-faceted with many abilities and in an evolving and diverse community like Gwinnett, we’re striving not to let things like hair styles or family arrangements get in the way of recruiting and promoting the best talent we can find to assist in delivering superior services to our taxpayers,” said Vice-Chair and District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque.

“While Gwinnett works very hard to provide equal opportunities for all employees, the merit rule changes address subtle ways in which people can be penalized indirectly or unintentionally,” said District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden. “We want people to be recognized and assessed according to their abilities and contributions.”

In July, County Administrator Glenn Stephens recommended the updates to the Merit Board. From there, the Merit Board approved the policy changes to be brought before County leaders.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I’m happy that the work I did since getting elected to standardize this language and wording continues to be updated and enhanced to prevent all targeted and arbitrary discrimination. Gwinnett County holds itself to the highest standards of integrity and fairness,” said District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku.

“To succeed, any organization needs to get the most from its people and that means treating people fairly no matter who they are, where they come from or what they look like,” said District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins. “We just want to know you can get the job done.”

©2021 Cox Media Group