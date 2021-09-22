CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Pointed Higher as Fed Meeting Looms

By Jacob Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures are higher Wednesday morning, as investors try to shake the September slump ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. The central bank will conclude its two-day meeting later today, with an economic and interest rate forecast followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference. Meanwhile, Wall Street is keeping a close eye on China's Evergrande default crisis, though the real estate giant has pledged to pay interest on time.

