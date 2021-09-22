St. Lawrence Health concludes 2-year COVID-19 research project
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A two-year research project on COVID-19 has been completed in the North Country. St. Lawrence Health announced on Tuesday that in partnership with the PATIENTS Program at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, it’s Clinical and Rural Health Research Department had completed a two-year project. This project has provided North Country residents with information on COVID-19 and the importance of patient-centered research.www.informnny.com
