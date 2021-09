SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Former NFL player Jake Allen is using his football journey to inspire and teach the next generation of athletes at Slocomb. “The reason why I got into it was to give back to these kids,” said Allen. “If I can change just one kid’s life and help them from the journey I had. If I can change just one thing about them and help them get to that next level, job well done for me.”

SLOCOMB, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO