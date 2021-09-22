CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Revolutionary Blockchain Game Knight War The Holy Trio to premiere on Redkite & BSCStation

By Livine Sanchez
zycrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most people think about NFTs, gaming remains an indispensable aspect of the NFT space. Where the NFT scene is full of talented artists looking to land the next hit and make thousands of dollars on their creations, the popularity of NFT-based games has massively increased. With NFTs becoming more popular every day, their break into the mainstream is imminent. Big names such as Doja Cat, Fortune magazine, and even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have already taken their chances with it, and with crypto being as popular as it currently is, that list is sure to expand.

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

How will NFTs change Blockchain Gaming?

In blockchain gaming, one can earn real money from trading gaming items online. Developers implement decentralization and incorporate in-game NFTs. NFTs in blockchain gaming enables players’ equalization regardless of the amount of money they spend. What is Blockchain Gaming?. Blockchain gaming is a type of gaming that operates with the...
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopotato.com

Splinterlands Now the Most Frequently Played Blockchain Game

The blockchain card game has soared in popularity over the past two months, taking advantage of NFTs and their in-game cryptocurrency to retain their player base. NFT trading card game “Splinterlands” has recently become the most widely played blockchain game on the market by daily user count. Splinterlands’ Exponential Growth.
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
CoinTelegraph

Defend-2-Earn NFT gaming platform Knight War receives major traction for upcoming IDO

Day by day, the gaming industry is growing stronger. Many industries are now gaming-adjacent, piggybacking off of the success of games to create their projects. Gaming franchises are now being converted into movies, toys, music and much more, all making millions of dollars for their companies. The latest on the scene of gaming-adjacent technologies are nonfungible tokens, or NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptocoingossip.com

HeroVerse is Revolutionising How People Play Blockchain Games

When we hear about revolutionization, we may think of public policy, trade agreements, immigration, and big business. But oftentimes, the connectivity of the world isn’t happening in board rooms – but in virtual environments accessed from across the world. Now, the world is seeing a gaming model known as Play-to-Earn,...
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

Knights Of The Old Republic (KOTOR): Remake Reaction & Expectations, Dangers Of Subscription Gaming, And Star Wars: Hunters Impressions | The Cantina

Knights Of The Old Republic (KOTOR): Remake Reaction & Expectations, Dangers Of Subscription Gaming, And Star Wars: Hunters Impressions | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! Sony and LucasFilm shocked the world, sorta, by announcing Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR): Remake coming to PC and PS5 (console exclusive). What does the word “remake” mean in this context? What do we think the game will be like? The crew of this floating bar break it all down and even dig into the larger financial implications of subscription based gaming. Also, a quick (HILARIOUS) word about Star Wars Hunters. It’s all play today ladies, gents, insectoids, and horrific-gelatinous-blobs! So, bottoms up and here’s to our swift and painless digital ends!
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Blockchain Game Ethermore: The Value Proposition According to the Community

Initially being released along with a slew of other NFT projects back in May, there was always something special about Ethermore that made it stand out from the rest. From a visual aspect, the quality was certainly that of a higher calibre than you would see in other “pixel” projects and that too, being generative. Not only do you get a variety in the background, but it includes different races, classes of heroes and even artefacts.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Bsc#Blockchain#Redkite Bscstation#Doja Cat#Fortune#Axie Infinity#Knight War#Alliance#Nft Marketplace#The Nft Gaming#Bsc Station#X21 Icetea Labs#Au21 Capital#Vbc Ventures#Andromeda Research#Redkite Nebit Ventures#Certik Clovers Ventures#Basics Capital#Tdc Games
zycrypto.com

Spellfire To Revolutionize NFTs Through Its First Tangible NFT Cards

As the Non- Fungible tokens (NFTs) market space continues to gain traction, developers are finding ways to stay on top of the game. Spellfire, a fantasy gaming platform, has announced the first NFT collection that can actually be touched. Following the launch, Spellfire players will now become owners of original Speellfire cards as NFT, allowing them exclusive rights to the items.
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

MetaWars Blockchain-Based Game Allows Players to Earn Via NFTs

MetaWars, a highly immersive multiplayer game, is allowing players worldwide to earn through gameplay by “adopting blockchain into the thriving gaming industry.” The digital metaverse game has infinite universes where players can use different NFTs to determine their next direction in the game. All through 2020, the global mobile gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Announced for Switch

Aspyr and LucasFilm Games announced that they are bringing Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to the Nintendo Switch on November 11. This seems to be the original version of the game that is coming to the Switch and not the recently announced full remake for the PlayStation 5 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

CowboyZombies Connects Blockchain With Gaming In A New Unique Way

The gaming industry is among the oldest partnering industries that the blockchain sector has. One reason behind this is that the gaming industry is not afraid of new technologies and opportunities, and as one of the largest industries in the world — it is easy to understand why companies would be looking for anything that can give them an edge against competitors.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
zycrypto.com

Ertha – A New Dynamic NFT Metaverse on Binance Smart-Chain

Ertha is a new P2E game with an exciting backstory launching on Binance smart chain, unlike anything else. The game will encompass an accurate life simulation on a massive scale where players will be able to micromanage their companies and countries in a satisfying and rewarding way. The new metaverse...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get New World Twitch drops, Vinespun weapon skins

Though New World fans were expecting an earlier release, Amazon Game Studio eventually decided to postpone the game’s launch for around a month to iron out all the minor bugs and provide the best gameplay experience at release. Twitch drops will be available to celebrate the title’s launch, allowing players...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

New World release time – here are the MMORPG’s server live times

We’re just hours away from the release of Amazon Games’ MMORPG New World, so the devs are gearing up for launch by sharing details on how and where players can dive in when live time rolls around. The studio has already revealed the (pretty huge) New World server worlds list and now we’ve got the breakdown of when the New World release time will be across different regions.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to check New World server status

The last thing you want to encounter when playing any game is server issues. But when a game as popular as Amazon’s new entry into the MMO space New World launches, issues are likely to arise. Server issues can be minor and fixed as easily as a quick server reboot,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New World servers are now live

The gates of Aeternum are now open, and players can finally venture freely into New World. Servers are live for the game’s full release, so you can get straight in on the action. Anticipation for Amazon’s entry into the MMO genre has been at an all-time high thanks to a pair of beta phases over the past two months, which garnered hundreds of thousands of concurrent players.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to equip weapon, armor skins in New World

Players jumping into New World will be looking to add some uniqueness to their outfit, whether that be using a specific weapon, taking specific armor, or perhaps exploring some of the skin options in the game. Those who preordered the Deluxe Edition of the game will have a few skin...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy