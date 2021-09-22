Revolutionary Blockchain Game Knight War The Holy Trio to premiere on Redkite & BSCStation

Knights Of The Old Republic (KOTOR): Remake Reaction & Expectations, Dangers Of Subscription Gaming, And Star Wars: Hunters Impressions | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! Sony and LucasFilm shocked the world, sorta, by announcing Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR): Remake coming to PC and PS5 (console exclusive). What does the word “remake” mean in this context? What do we think the game will be like? The crew of this floating bar break it all down and even dig into the larger financial implications of subscription based gaming. Also, a quick (HILARIOUS) word about Star Wars Hunters. It’s all play today ladies, gents, insectoids, and horrific-gelatinous-blobs! So, bottoms up and here’s to our swift and painless digital ends!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO