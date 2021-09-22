European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank, announced a series of commitments aligned to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), supporting India's commitments under the Paris Agreement. As part of its commitments, the Bank has set a target of incremental lending Rs. 30,000 crore over the next 5 years, under Wholesale Banking towards pertinent sectors included in itsAxis Bank has now become the first financial institution in India to have set up a standalone Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Committee at the Board level, underscoring the Bank's strong intent to adopting ESG as a strategic driver for the organization's plans and performance. The Bank has also established an ESG Steering Committee at the Management level, comprising senior business leaders to champion ESG integration across the organization.

