Is there something going on between Hermione and Malfoy? Are good friends Emma Watson and Tom Felton definitely – now a cute photo has popped up!. The fans have long rumored that something is going on between Tom Felton and Emma Watson – or at least they hope so. This is not least due to the fact that the Hermione– Actress admitted she had a crush on Tom Felton: “He was my first crush. He knows about it. We talked about it and we still laugh about it. We’re very good friends now, and that’s cool. “

