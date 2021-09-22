Ryder Cup Betting Guide
It's Ryder Cup Week! The top golfers from the United States take on Europe's best in a three-day event that includes fourballs, foursomes, and singles. Fourballs are two versus two matches where each golfer plays their own ball and the best score on the hole counts as the team's score, while foursomes are alternate shot format where teammates alternate tee shots on each hole. Each team is composed of 12 golfers, with four fourballs and foursomes in both morning and afternoon on Friday and Saturday before the head-to-head matchups on Sunday.www.numberfire.com
