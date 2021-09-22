Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 4 SEC showdown
No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas clash in a battle of SEC West unbeatens Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Game time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Texas A&M (3-0) will stick with Zach Calzada at quarterback, who replaced Haynes King (fractured leg). The Aggies are winning with a nasty defense that has allowed just 17 points per game under coach Jimbo Fisher. SN Preseason All-American DeMarvin Leal leads the way with 2.5 sacks.www.sportingnews.com
