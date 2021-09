The Raiders are 2-0 after grinding out an impressive 26-17 win at Pittsburgh. Is the Raiders defense for real? After two weeks, it’s beginning to look that way. Las Vegas smothered the Steelers for four quarters, especially in the passing game as Ben Roethlisberger was hit 10 times and sacked twice on 42 dropbacks. When he was able to get off a pass, the Raiders secondary was in position to make plays on the ball as the team’s cornerbacks recorded five pass breakups.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO