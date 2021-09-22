Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Harlan; Knott; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Perry The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Harlan County in southeastern Kentucky Eastern Leslie County in southeastern Kentucky Central Letcher County in southeastern Kentucky Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Southwestern Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Central Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 927 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Barwick to near Bledsoe, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Wolf Coal around 930 AM EDT. Ned around 935 AM EDT. Hardshell around 940 AM EDT. Big Laurel around 945 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Leatherwood and Delphia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH