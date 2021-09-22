CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend Co. hosting rent relief event

By Tyler Gibson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As the pandemic continues, many residents are still struggling with job cutbacks and salary reductions. That’s why officials in Fort Bend County say they’re offering millions of dollars in aid to help residents at risk of losing their homes. They’re hosting a rent relief event to offer free services for those facing eviction. It’s happening Thursday, Sept. 23rd from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Vineyard Church on 5015 Grove W Blvd, Stafford TX 77477.

