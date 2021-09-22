CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

‘Teach To One 360’ Software Program Revolutionizes Math Class At Northwest Side Elementary School

By Lauren Victory
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjQy6_0c4MwD8L00

CHICAGO (CBS) — “No human teacher could do it on their own” – that is how a Chicago Public Schools principal describes a software program revolutionizing math class.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory took us to Portage Park to check out the teaching wonder in action.

At William P. Gray Elementary School, 3730 N. Laramie Ave., students march into math class, grab a computer, and log on to learn.

It seems standard, but a closer look shows the school is operating a special program called “Teach to One 360.”

“It’s a gift. It’s a gift,” said middle school math teacher Teryn Kim.

Kim’s glowing review of “Teach to One 360,” TTO for short, comes from the software system’s ability to sort students based on skill level – every day.

“I used to stay until 7, 8 o’clock at night on a daily basis analyzing students’ needs,” she said.

Now, end-of-class assessments do that. Yup, a quiz every day.

“It’s actually kind of helpful because it makes you think about what you learned that day,” said seventh grader Anael Ayivi-Ga Togbassa.

Quiz results determine what and how you learn the following day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nFMp_0c4MwD8L00

In non-pandemic times, an interactive board directs kids to a certain part of the classroom and to a certain task.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywrwP_0c4MwD8L00

To cut down on comingling with COVID still spreading, teachers are helping guide students to their daily assignment which winds up being taught through several different methods.

For example, some kids tackle a topic through small group work. A bilingual educator may step in to help a student struggling to learn in English. If you’re working ahead of your classmates, the computer keeps you moving with individualized problem sets.

“If someone doesn’t understand something that I already understand, I won’t have to re-learn it and have to go through that process,” said eighth grader Dariana Herrera, who added that she’ll miss doing math this way in high school.

The different levels of learning all happen inside one mega classroom. Gray Elementary tore the walls down to fit the entire seventh grade in math lab at one time.

Principal Susan Gross said data show the system is working.

“Over a typical three years of growth that a student might have in sixth grade to eighth grade, our students actually go 4, 4.5 years’ worth of growth,” she told CBS 2.

Gross is proud of the solution that’s been used at Gray for almost a decade. But there’s another number to consider – $45,000.

That is the average annual cost for TTO, according to its parent company New Classrooms Innovation Partners.

“It would be very challenging,” said Gross of Gray’s ability to continue using the software without financial help.

In addition to the per-student costs that schools need to pay every year, there are also up-front expenses to launch this system.

They include hardware like TV monitors and possibly knocking down walls like at Gray Elementary to redesign the space.

Fortunately, private donations cover most of Gray’s tab.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Fast Company

Schools closing due to COVID: Track district updates as delta variant surges

The new school year is beginning to look like the old one. With the delta variant of COVID-19 still raging, school districts across the country are facing outbreaks in their communities, and many are closing their physical classrooms just days or weeks into the school year. District Administration, a trade...
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Parents, Educators Rally Outside City Hall To Demand Remote Learning Option

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parents and educators rallied at New York City Hall on Saturday, pushing for a remote option in schools. They’re concerned about the safety of students and staff with in-person instruction mandatory and a rise in COVID cases. They’re calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Education to allow remote learning. “One that is a permanent part of our workplace policy, not temporary and just for the duration of this pandemic,” said Shahana Hanif, Democratic nominee for New York City Council – Brooklyn. “We’d all much rather be home working and teaching and keeping each other and our kids safe,” art educator Tajh Sutton said. Earlier this week, the city annoucned it’s upgrading health and safety measures in schools with testing every week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘My body is not a distraction’: Thirty pupils suspended for protesting school rules forcing girls to cover up

Thirty high school pupils in Oklahoma have been suspended after protesting against “sexist” dress codes that forced them to cover their midriffs and shoulders.The protest saw students at Mustang High School carrying signs with messages including “Dress codes are sexist”, “My body is not a distraction”, “Stop sexualising our bodies” and “I go to a school where the length of my shirt and shorts is more important than my education”.Though the school district’s dress code does not specifically mention gender, many of its provisions focus specifically on clothes more often worn by girls.As well as banning spiked jewellery, “gang...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
CBS New York

New York City Teachers, Parents Voice Concerns About Changing School COVID Safety Protocols

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday time is up for parents who are still worried about getting their kids vaccinated against the coronavirus. Hochul believes there are no more reasons to be concerned and, if they’re eligible, the kids should get a shot as soon as possible. She’s deploying a fleet of helpers to make it even easier. “We are here for one reason. One reason: To protect our children,” Hochul said. Hochul pressured parents Tuesday, saying she doesn’t comprehend why many are still reluctant to get their kids vaccinated. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Community Impact Austin

Renovation work continues on Hill Elementary School in Northwest Austin

As part of a modernization overhaul, renovation work on outdoor spaces at Hill Elementary School is ongoing into the fall semester. However, Austin ISD officials said the renovation work does not interfere with student learning. The work, which includes renovations to playgrounds, landscaping work and a new basketball court, is expected to wrap by the end of October, according to a Sept. 13 newsletter from AISD.
AUSTIN, TX
KULR8

Bozeman Elementary Schools suspend hot lunch program

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Elementary Schools suspend hot lunch programs due to staffing shortages and widespread food supply chain issues. On Monday, students at Hyalite, Meadowlark, Morning Star, and Longfellow schools will be served sack lunches only. Bozeman School District Business Operations Executive Director Mike Waterman said, "We are certainly...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Software Program#Software System#High School#Cbs 2#Covid#Tto#Gray Elementary
KRMG

Water main repaired at Tulsa elementary school, classes to resume Friday

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 9/16/21: Lindbergh Elementary will reopen tomorrow. The water main break has been repaired. A Tulsa elementary school is closed Thursday due to a water main break, Tulsa Public Schools announced. Lindbergh Elementary School is closed and parents and families will receive information later Thursday morning about...
TULSA, OK
New Haven Register

Teach English as a Foreign Language as a Side Hustle

If it seems like everybody has a side hustle these days, you're not wrong. More than a third of Americans now have a side hustle. That's a lot of people earning some extra cash through their creativity and work ethic. If you're looking for a creative side hustle idea, you don't have to think that far outside the box.
EDUCATION
barrow.k12.ga.us

Groundbreaking for New Elementary School

The Barrow County School System hosted a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 9 a.m. to mark the start of construction for a new elementary school. The “Barrow Innovation Campus Elementary School” (working name) will be the tenth elementary school in the district for Pre-K to fifth grade. The school is scheduled to open in August 2023. It is located on the Innovation Campus off Austin Road, where Sims Academy and the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy are already housed.
EDUCATION
publicradiotulsa.org

Reading Partners Bringing Program To 4 Union Elementary Schools

The nonprofit Reading Partners is branching out after eight years in Tulsa. The organization is bringing volunteer tutors to students at Union’s Roy Clark, Grove, McAuliffe and Peters elementary schools this fall. Reading Partners already serves more than two dozen Tulsa Public Schools sites. Reading Partners Tulsa Executive Director Heather...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
Bellefontaine Examiner

Backpack program returns to Ben Logan elementary, middle schools

Benjamin Logan Elementary and Middle School will be participating in the Feeding Our Future backpack program again this year in collaboration with Middleburg United Methodist Church. This is a program for students who are from food-insecure homes and may not have food at home on the weekends. Backpacks are sent...
LOGAN, OH
wbtw.com

Florence 1 invests more than $100,000 in arts programs at 2 elementary schools

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Students at North Vista and Wallace-Gregg elementaries in the Florence 1 School district will have expanded opportunities in the arts, thanks to a more-than-$100,000 investment, the district said. The purchases, paid for by grants and other district funding, are just the start of building up the...
FLORENCE, SC
ClarkCountyToday

Woodland Public Schools’ Social Emotional Learning curriculum teaches elementary students coping skills, emotional resilience, conflict resolution

WOODLAND — Woodland Public Schools’ elementary schools use Social Emotional Learning (SEL) to guide students through developing a variety of life skills to help them at home, at school, and throughout their lives, including strategies for coping, ways to enhance emotional resilience, respectful conflict resolution and more. Woodland’s elementary staff...
WOODLAND, WA
iecn.com

Myers Elementary’s Gallery Walk emphasizes creativity in math, art skills

The Dragons are taking academics to creative heights — let’s walk in their shoes. As Josiah Hester sits at his desk, he showcases his project for the “Place Value Pal Gallery Walk.” Hester highlights the number he chose: 24. Then he points out the construction paper balloons, the sticks that serve as their strings, and then makes special mention of the plastic plants in his project. The artificial foliage creates a platform for the balloons to pop out of a 3-D garden bed.
RIALTO, CA
Herald-Journal

Bear River Health Dept. issues public health order for by-class test-to-stay in elementary schools

The Bear River Health Department has issued a public health order that would enable a “classroom test-to-stay program” in elementary schools across the Bear River region. BRHD will work closely with local school officials to determine whether test-to-stay will be necessary in local classrooms. Since COVID-19 vaccines are currently unavailable for children under 12, schools are seeing increased cases of COVID-19 in comparison to 2020 at the same time. The weekly incidence of COVID-19 has increased by 159% in individuals 0-9 years of age over the past three weeks.
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy