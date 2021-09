Over the weekend San Bernardino County surpassed 1 million residents who are fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, data released Monday, Sept. 20, show. About 55% of the of county’s 12-and-older population is now fully vaccinated, but the number of new doses administered is dropping. The seven-day total of doses given to county residents has been under 30,000 for the past couple of days, for the first time since early July. That number had moved above 40,000 doses per week for a while in late August.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO