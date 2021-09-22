CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Three new light rail stations to open in North Seattle next month

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vnrxa_0c4MvVoO00

SEATTLE — Commuters will soon be able to ride underground from Downtown Seattle to Northgate traffic-free when three new Link light rail stations open next month.

The 4.3-mile Northgate Link Extension will open on Oct. 2 with new stations in Northgate, the University District and Roosevelt.

The U-District and Roosevelt stations are underground. The Northgate station is elevated and will act as a transit hub with frequent bus connections, a park-and-ride, and a bicycle and pedestrian bridge to North Seattle College.

During peak hours, trains will run every 8 minutes. A trip from Northgate to the Westlake State in downtown Seattle will take 14 minutes.

Other projected travel times are:

  • Northgate to University of Washington — 7 minutes
  • Northgate to U-District Station — 5 minutes
  • U-District to Westlake — 8 minutes

Sound Transit projects that there will be 41,000 to 49,000 daily riders on the Northgate extension by 2022.

Ahead of the opening, Sound Transit has been running empty light rail trains on the extension as part of intensive testing to make sure that stations, trains, tracks and related systems work as expected before passengers get on board.

Tacoma’s Hilltop, the Eastside, Lynnwood, Federal Way and Downtown Redmond that by 2024 will nearly triple the length of the region’s light rail system from 22 to 62 miles.

Light rail extensions are also under construction in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood, Lynnwood, the Eastside, Federal Way and Downtown Redmond.

More news from KIRO 7

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Truck hauling an excavator hits I-5 overpass in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A truck hauling an excavator struck an Interstate 5 overpass in Everett on Monday, causing delays for morning commuters. According to the Washington State Patrol, the right lane was blocked after the 12th Street Northeast overpass was struck, littering the freeway with concrete debris. Pictures from the...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
62K+
Followers
71K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy