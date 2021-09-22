CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Volta Trucks partners with Sibros to deliver fully connected vehicle systems to electric commercial vehicle fleets

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 5 days ago

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced that Sibros, a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems, will provide Sibros’ connected software-based solutions for the Volta Zero – the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle created specifically for city centre freight distribution.

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotive-fleet.com

Purchasing Electric Vehicles for Your Fleet? Considerations Before You Buy

The decision to move toward electric vehicles (EVs) is no longer a question of if but a matter of when. Battery technology is rapidly maturing and becoming more reliable and affordable. But there are use cases when early adoption offers a strategic advantage and cases where waiting a little longer fits best.
CARS
Ellsworth American

Electric vehicles are the future

Internal combustion engines have propelled our transportation industry for 100 years and, with wonderful manufacturing processes, have allowed most consumers the opportunity to engage in their personal transportation system. And while these engines have propelled our society into an era of enjoyment and growth, they have also affected the environment of the world in which we live.
CARS
automotive-fleet.com

Performing an Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment

An electric vehicle suitability assessment (EVSA) develops a use case for EV adoption that makes sense for your operation. EVSAs are based on real-world driving profiles and can answer many identified questions in advance. The assessment should consider the following questions:. Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment Questions. Are electric vehicle (EV)...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Volta#Commercial Vehicle#Global Partners
thefastmode.com

PLDT Rolls Out Electric Vehicles to Augment its Present Fleet of Service

PLDT, the largest fully integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines, recently announced that it will be including electric vehicles (EV) to augment its present fleet of service vehicles. EVs are environment friendly as they have lower carbon emissions compared with vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICE). The EVs will...
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Volvo Trucks adds electric fleet charging start-up to its ecosystem of electromobility project partners

Volvo Trucks North America is building a community of innovators that are designing solutions to support the global transition to more sustainable transport systems. The Innovation Lab at Volvo Group, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is a place where Volvo Trucks can collaborate with start-ups to combine real-world insights, analyze emerging trends, and validate new products and services aimed at helping customers improve both their economic and environmental sustainability goals.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
automotiveworld.com

Leasys Pro, a long-term commercial vehicle rental system, is born

With a growth trend of 36%, also in 2021 commercial vehicle rental was reported as one of the main drivers of the entire automotive industry (source: Dataforce Italia). This is why Leasys, a Stellantis brand and a subsidiary of FCA Bank, is launching Leasys Pro, the new long-term rental plan that enables companies, small and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed professionals to hire commercial vehicles, fitted out as well, ready to be deployed in their business.
CARS
electrek.co

Volta Trucks partners with Sibros to bring real-time OTA data to its Zero fleet

Volta Trucks and Sibros have partnered up to integrate the latter’s holistic data platform system for fleets into the upcoming 16-ton Volta Zero electric truck. By utilizing Sibros’ proprietary system complete with Over-The-Air (OTA) capabilities, Volta Trucks plans to optimize it fleet asset health, reduce EV downtime, and lower overall service costs.
SOFTWARE
millbrae.ca.us

Free Program on Electric Vehicles

Driving an electric vehicle (EV) is one of the single biggest actions you can take to fight climate change. At a free online program from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, called “Goodbye Gas, Hello EVs,” you’ll learn about the benefits of driving an EV, charging basics, rebates, the latest makes and models, and what’s in store for the future.
MILLBRAE, CA
weku.org

Electric Vehicles Energizing Ky. Economy

It’s National Drive Electric Week and corporations are making major investments in electric vehicle technologies benefiting Kentucky. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gases in the U.S. and making the transition away from fossil fuels will require large investments. To that end, Ford Motor Company is announcing its single...
KENTUCKY STATE
pasadenanow.com

Municipal Services Committee Approves Purchase of Gasoline-Powered Vehicles, But Not Before Discussion About Electric Fleet

The City Council’s Municipal Services Committee voted to approve a purchase order with 72 Hour LLC for 17 vehicles (eight sports utility vehicles and nine trucks). Proponents of climate change once again called on the city to invest in electric vehicles instead of purchasing gasoline-burning vehicles. “There are at least...
PASADENA, CA
neworleanssun.com

ePropelled releases groundbreaking electric vehicle

Lowell (Massachusetts) [United States]/Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India):This new system increases power efficiency by at least 15%, which will allow manufacturers to reduce the size and cost of their battery packs. Battery packs can account for as much as 30% of the cost of vehicles, which can make smaller EVs uneconomical. Reducing this cost will improve profitably of EVs while facilitating adoption by consumers.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Fleet of electric vehicles to drive world leaders at Cop26 climate summit

Jaguar Land Rover will provide the fleet for the talks where politicians will be under pressure to be more ambitious on cutting emissions. A fleet of electric vehicles will be deployed for world leaders coming to Glasgow for crucial UN climate talks in November, the Government said. Jaguar Land Rover...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Cityscape Electric Vehicles

The Smart Concept #1 is a rendering of an electric SUV for the future that would provide drivers and passengers alike with a way to seamlessly get around town on their own terms in an eco-friendly way. The SUV is impressively equipped with ample space within for the driver and passengers, which is further enhanced thanks to the all-glass roof that provides uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape and allows ample light inside. Atmospheric roof lighting would further help to accent the upper section of the vehicle and allow for an illusory experience after dark.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

EVs bring tough new tests to vehicle development

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) has shaken up the automotive industry, from the way vehicles are made and sold to how they are tested and validated. And crucially, EVs are no longer governed only by conventional automotive standards, but also by electrical industry standards. With passengers seated above large,...
CARS
steamboatsprings.net

EV - Electric Vehicles

EV Models – Monday, October 4, from 6-7 PM in Citizens Hall. EV Ride and Drive – Saturday, October 23, from 10 AM – 4 PM at the Howelsen Rodeo Parking Lot. Advance Sign Up required: https://signup.com/go/iKoANoM. EV Charging 101 – Monday, November 1, from 6-7 PM in Citizen’s Hall.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy