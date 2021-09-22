Volta Trucks partners with Sibros to deliver fully connected vehicle systems to electric commercial vehicle fleets
Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced that Sibros, a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems, will provide Sibros’ connected software-based solutions for the Volta Zero – the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle created specifically for city centre freight distribution.www.automotiveworld.com
