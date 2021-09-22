These Smart Scales Will Help You Stay in Tune With Your Body
For a lot of people, getting on the scale isn't their idea of fun, but investing in a smart scale might help you dread it a little bit less. Unlike a traditional scale, smart scales give you tons of extra information like BMI, muscle mass, body water, bone density and more which can not only help you understand your body a bit more, but help to inform your training and know when you can push a bit more, and when to hold back and recover.www.runnersworld.com
