CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

These Smart Scales Will Help You Stay in Tune With Your Body

By Gabrielle Hondorp
RunnersWorld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a lot of people, getting on the scale isn't their idea of fun, but investing in a smart scale might help you dread it a little bit less. Unlike a traditional scale, smart scales give you tons of extra information like BMI, muscle mass, body water, bone density and more which can not only help you understand your body a bit more, but help to inform your training and know when you can push a bit more, and when to hold back and recover.

www.runnersworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Do Ice Baths Actually Improve Muscle Recovery? Read This Before You Try It Out

'Cold water immersion', more commonly known as 'ice baths' are routinely used by professional athletes after sports events. Dipping into 'icy' water (usually around 10 °C) for 5 to 10 minutes is claimed to improve muscle recovery and enhance future sports performances, but what is the science behind these claims? We asked 5 experts in exercise physiology: Do post-exercise ice baths improve performance? Here is what they said. What happens to muscles when they get cold? Many people use ice packs or a bag of frozen peas at home to reduce pain and swelling if they have pulled a muscle. Johanna Lanner, an expert in muscle physiology from...
Well+Good

11 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You Aren’t Eating Enough Protein

Fat and carbohydrates go through their ups and downs: demonized one day, lionized another. Protein, however, is consistently lauded for its ability to help all kinds of people build muscle, repair tissue, and assisting in vital bodily functions like blood clotting and the immune response. But there’s so much more to the story (read: get ready to load your Instacart up with tempeh and Greek yogurt).
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Is your body clock off-schedule? Prebiotics may help

Whether it's from jetting across time zones, pulling all-nighters at school or working the overnight shift, chronically disrupting our circadian rhythm—or internal biological clocks—can take a measurable toll on everything from sleep, mood and metabolism to risk of certain diseases, mounting research shows. But a new University of Colorado Boulder...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Fractures#Body Composition#Weight Gain#Bmi#Garmin
The Kitchn

The Smart Fridge Hack That’ll Help You Eat Your Fruits & Veggies (and Waste Less Produce!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you need more motivation to eat your veggies, this tip is for you! A TikTok video has been making the rounds showing @domesticblisters filling up her fridge. While that doesn’t sound like an interesting watch, there’s a twist: In addition to the refrigerator being pristine, she doesn’t organize it in the usual way. Rather, she places her condiments in the crisper drawer (gasp!) and the fruits, veggies, snacks, and drinks front and center on the side door!
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Floor Heaters Can Help You Stay Cozy This Fall

Table of Contents Why Floor Heaters are the Eco-Friendly Option Indoor Floor Heaters Outdoor Floor Heaters Spring, summer, winter or fall, sometimes you just need a little help staying warm. That’s when a space heater comes in, and if you’re like most people, you’ll want a space heater that can sit on the floor. In fact, we believe the best floor heaters are one of the most essential items for every household. Floor heaters are just what they say on the tin. These devices are small heaters that are safe to place on your household floors. They mostly run off of electricity, although some outdoor...
ELECTRONICS
yourchoiceway.com

FitTrack Dara Smart Body BMI Scale Review

With 17 different body measurements and a sleek build, the FitTrack Dara is a great smart scale that won't break the bank. Should I Buy The FitTrack Dara Smart Body BMI Scale?. The FitTrack Dara offers a lot of metrics for a decent price, as well as a sleek and compact design.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Straffr is a smart resistance band that helps you exercise on the go

Meet Straffr, a German startup that’s exhibiting at the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Alley this week. The company sells a smart fitness band that you can just pop in your backpack and take with you when you hit the road. Originally opting for a crowdfunding route via Kickstarter last year, the...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
RunnersWorld

The 30 Best Fitness Gifts for Your Fittest Friends

Fitness junkies are often the kind to buy whatever will make their workout better, harder, and more efficient—but that doesn't mean that there aren't still gaps in their gear collection. From recovery tools, to home gym additions, to the best fitness trackers, we have gathered up some of the best fitness products that you can add to your daily routine. From beginner to gym rat, there is something here that will help everyone along on their individual fitness journey.
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

What’s the Difference Between Flexibility and Mobility?

Runners often use the words “mobility” and “flexibility” interchangeably. You might, for example, see this hip-mobility video and think, “I should do that to help my flexibility.”. But mobility and flexibility have much different meanings. If you feel restrictions in your running stride, it’s important to know if those limitations...
FITNESS
RunnersWorld

What Are Isometric Exercises and How Do They Benefit Runners?

From squat jumps to snatches, you’d think that all you really need in your strength-training script to power your runs are exercises that require your muscles to move. After all, running itself is a dynamic sport that involves plenty of arm and leg coordination. But some of the best performance-boosting...
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

Here’s the Optimal Prerun Warmup Sequence, According to New Research

Foam rolling followed by stretching before a run can improve your range of motion, which can, in turn, improve your running performance, according to new research. This is because your muscles’ relaxation response to foam rolling makes stretching more effective. Doing this sequence before exercise rather than after can be...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

14 Healthy Foods and Drinks to Help you Lose Weight and Fat from your Body

Ever wondered why the Crossfit Dottirs are so successful?. It might be because of a special sort of Icelandic dairy, Skyr. Made from four times the amount of skimmed milk used in yoghurt, it packs a huge amount of calcium and proteins, with next to no carbohydrates and fat, which makes it a perfect fit to hit your protein goals.
WEIGHT LOSS
RunnersWorld

Not sure what to do with that stability ball? We’ve got six core-strengthening suggestions.

The Swiss ball—also known as an exercise, stability, or physio ball—is one of the best tools for building core strength, thanks to its inherent wobbliness. Whether you hold it, lean against it, or balance on it, the Swiss ball creates an unstable environment for movement, Noam Tamir, C.S.C.S., CEO and owner of TS Fitness in New York City, tells Runner’s World.
WORKOUTS
Gadget Flow

Superhero Body Portable Sit-Up Bar trains your abs and helps you maintain great results

Create your own at-home workout using the Superhero Body Portable Sit-Up Bar, and you’re sure to see results. This simple device effectively trains your abdominal muscles, and it’ll help you maintain your great results as well. The sit-up bar works on gloss and polished surfaces—like marble, ceramic, and glass-like surfaces. However, it won’t work on unpolished surfaces like hard wood, rubber, or carpet. A versatile package, it includes all the essential tools to get you started with ab training so you can see progress right away. You’ll get a sit-up bar, an ab roller, an elastic band, and a workout guide. Offering adjustability, the sit-up bar uses strong vacuum cups and helps you to practice a variety of exercises and to get results faster. Furthermore, the ab roller provides stability, and the elastic band lets you vary intensity for beginners and elites.
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

Does your running need a digital detox?

Fitness trackers may help to measure your physical health, but, combined with a compulsion to share information on social media platforms, they can take their toll on your mental wellbeing. That’s the finding of a new study into health-tracking technology (eg Fitbit, MyFitness Pal, Strava). This is the first research...
WORKOUTS
knowtechie.com

Review: InBody H20N full-body scale

Making positive changes to your lifestyle for your health and fitness level often needs support from others, or sometimes from technology. With so many fitness trackers or bodyweight monitors on the market, how do you know which one to choose?. Experts disagree about the effectiveness of body mass index (BMI)...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy