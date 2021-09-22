Allen County health department moving COVID testing site to southwest Fort Wayne

Free COVID-19 testing offered by the Allen County Department of Health will move to a new southwest location opening Tuesday, Sept. 28. The free testing site will be located at 5750 Falls Dr. in Fort Wayne and will still offer both the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to anyone regardless of age or symptoms. The Department is partnering with Parkview Health at the new site, with the health system providing several staff members to assist with testing while demand is high.