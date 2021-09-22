CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Readers respond: Coronavirus death leaves a hole

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My 64-year-old son died after a terrible, horrific five weeks in the hospital. You may think, “Well, he was 64, that is a long life.” I am his 86-year-old mother, and I feel as if my heart has been ripped into pieces. He had a heart condition and definitely should have been vaccinated months ago. He is a victim of every person who says vaccination doesn’t work, that vaccinated people die. Yes, they may, because of unvaccinated people who believe lies spread through the internet.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Unvaccinated a threat to others

Letter writer Tyler Roses asks why the idea of premiums being raised for the unvaccinated should not apply to other health conditions too. (”Don’t punish the. unvaccinated,” Sept. 5) There’s a simple explanation. I can’t catch obesity, high blood pressure, alcoholism, diabetes, cancer, or any other malady he mentions in his diatribe. But I can catch COVID from him and others who are unvaccinated and possibly die from it. How would he feel if a drunk driver jumped a sidewalk and ran over a loved one, but there’s no available bed in the ICU because it’s being used by an unvaccinated person, who had a choice? Maybe his mistake would occur to him as he watches a loved one, who had no choice, be put in a hallway or closet awaiting a chance to continue living.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Adults’ mask tantrums

I’ve taught preschool for 28 years. I just finished my first week teaching in person since March 2020. Not one student complained about wearing a mask. When they finished eating lunch, they put their masks back on, unprompted. Watching the news, I see yet another story of an adult having...
PORTLAND, OR
Shropshire Star

Two further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

A further two patients have died at Shropshire's hospitals after contracting coronavirus, new figures show. They were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. A total of 633 Covid-related deaths have now been recorded at hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Riverside Press Enterprise

New coronavirus cases, deaths fall in Riverside County

Number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported are down in Riverside County, as are the number of positive hospital patients and the number of vaccinations. State and local data released Monday, Sept. 20, show that compared to the previous week, there were 22% fewer positive patients in county hospitals in the past seven days, 12% fewer deaths, and 40% fewer cases reported.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxbangor.com

Maine’s coronavirus-related deaths surpass 1,000

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that the number of Mainers who died after contracting COVID-19 has climbed to 1,002 since the pandemic hit Maine in March of last year. State health officials said 18 additional deaths have been reported since its last update on Saturday.
MAINE STATE
Washington Post

The hidden cost of the coronavirus death toll to younger Americans

Since the coronavirus emerged last year, there’s been a repeated line of argument aimed at minimizing it that can be summarized succinctly: Most people who contract it live. That, happily, is true. The majority of people who contract the virus live, particularly younger people. Ironically, that may also have helped increase the virus’s death toll: a deadlier virus might have led to fewer people who went on to help spread it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
calcoasttimes.com

Comparing coronavirus death rates in California, to other states

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in more densely populated states, while less populated states appear to have lower death rates. New Jersey, the most densely populated state in the union has the second highest death rate per capita. With the lowest population density, Alaska ranks third for lowest coronavirus death rates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

6 coronavirus deaths reported in Shasta County Friday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Shasta County on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 290. Of those six deaths, they were a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man over 89.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
ifiberone.com

Research: Coronavirus reportedly transforming death care industry

An article by Fortune Magazine reports how coronavirus has transformed the death care industry. The article states that 3.35 million across the U.S. died last year, which far exceeds what the death trade can "easily" handle. Fortune wrote that 70% of the excess deaths were attributed to COVID-19; that's according to an analysis in a research letter published by a group of health professionals affiliated with Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Medicine.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Doctor’s vaccine stance misrepresented

Jeff Manning’s Sept. 11 article depicted me as an anti-vaccine physician dealing in misinformation about the COVID vaccine (“Prominent Roseburg doctor echoes skeptics’ claims about vaccine.”) I disagree with that characterization. On Friday, Sept. 10, the News-Review newspaper in Roseburg published a front-page, top-headline apology to me for misrepresenting my...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The Most Common COVID Symptoms Now, According to Doctors

The emergence of effective vaccines has changed the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn't eliminated the need to be vigilant about symptoms of the coronavirus. People who have been vaccinated may still develop "breakthrough" COVID infections—although these are rare—and transmit the virus to others. At the same time, researchers have discovered that people who've been vaccinated may have different symptoms of COVID than those who haven't gotten the jabs. Two doctors told ETNT Health about the most common COVID symptoms they're seeing on the front lines at this point in the pandemic. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
61K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy