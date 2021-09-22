Readers respond: Coronavirus death leaves a hole
My 64-year-old son died after a terrible, horrific five weeks in the hospital. You may think, "Well, he was 64, that is a long life." I am his 86-year-old mother, and I feel as if my heart has been ripped into pieces. He had a heart condition and definitely should have been vaccinated months ago. He is a victim of every person who says vaccination doesn't work, that vaccinated people die. Yes, they may, because of unvaccinated people who believe lies spread through the internet.
