Avalanche recovers from Evergrande-led sell-off as AVAX rebounds over 30%

By Yashu Gola
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvalanche (AVAX) prices recovered on Sept. 22, paring a portion of losses that hit cryptocurrencies at the beginning of this week, led by worries about potential contagion in China’s housing market. The AVAX/USD exchange rate surged by as much as 12.05% to log an intraday high at $66.08. The pair’s...

cointelegraph.com

