Following last night’s brutal loss against the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees will try to bounce back quickly in the Friday night opener of a three-game set against Cleveland. Corey Kluber will face the team with which he won two Cy Young Awards. In his last game against the New York Mets, he only threw four innings and allowed four earned runs, though he did strike out six. Greater length from him would be a huge boon to the team.

