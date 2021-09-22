Portland State coach Bruce Barnum posts tab from giving free beer to thousands of fans at stadium
Portland State coach Bruce Barnum had a gesture that went viral recently. He proposed buying beer for any fans who came to his team’s game against Western Oregon. Portland State QB Davis Alexander passed for a pair of touchdown passes in the win over Division II Western Oregon 21-7 on Saturday. But the more popular news was that Barnum paid for 2,064 beers at a cost of $14,448.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
