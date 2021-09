There was a time when superhero movies were PG-13 only. But then Deadpool came around along with Logan, The Suicide Squad and Watchmen to say, oh yeah, adult-only superhero movies are loads of fun. With Sony adapting the character of Venom, many fans have hoped to see Tom Hardy and his unlikely symbiote friend (roommate?) go into R-rated territory, but alas, the upcoming sequel Let There Be Carnage is sticking with the classic PG-13. That, of course, was followed by a lot of "whys".

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO