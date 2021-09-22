Aptima Inc. offers employees private offices, free snacks and a flexible work-from-home policy

Some state employees are getting closer to the ability to work from home. A spokesman for the Office of Administration told Missourinet that a work at home plan for state employees is still a work in progress and the long term policy- called a distributed team policy is unrelated to COVID 19. OA says no timetable has been set, but currently, the Department of Corrections (DOC), Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS), Department of Mental Health (DMH), and Department of Revenue have been approved to begin trying a work at home hybrid with a limited amount of positions and will assess performance to ensure they are providing excellent results and responsive public service.
