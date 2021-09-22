CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptima Inc. offers employees private offices, free snacks and a flexible work-from-home policy

By Susan Lundine
Orlando Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The employees also love the firm's flexible holiday policy, where holiday time may be used at any time during the year and not just on federal holidays.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Flexible Work#Aptima Inc
The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

