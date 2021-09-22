Jackson football knows challenges await down stretch

JACKSON TWP. – In diving and gymnastics, athletes’ scores are based in part on degree of difficulty – how tough their dive, vault or routine is to successfully complete. Football has no official degree of difficulty, but if it did, the Jackson Polar Bears would see theirs rising with each successive matchup as they enter the second half of the season. With a 5-0 start and a No. 8 ranking in the latest state Associated Press Division I poll, they’ve put themselves in the best possible position to chase their goals for the season, but they also know that the quality of opponents in the coming weeks will make it increasingly more difficult to keep on winning.