Relationships

Fussy eater in the family? Here are tips to make dinner stress-free

By John Anderer
studyfinds.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADELAIDE, Australia — Children can be notoriously picky eaters, but new research out of Australia is offering some much needed help for frustrated parents the world over. Researchers from the University of South Australia and the University of Queensland analyzed 80 prior studies and identified various factors that may make a child more likely to develop fussy eating habits. Moreover, researchers also put forward a number of tips on how to discourage picky eating.

