Fussy eater in the family? Here are tips to make dinner stress-free

Lawyer-turned baker, winner of The Great American Baking Show, and author of the new book Life Is What You Bake It: Recipes, Stories, & Inspiration to Bake Your Way to the Top ($21.96, amazon.com), Vallery Lomas laughs when asked about what she cooks for weeknight dinners. "My strategy is, you make dinner; I'll make dessert!" We'd gladly take her up on that offer. Her book brims with mouthwatering recipes for Candied Sweet Potato Pie, Cranberry Orange Torte, Raspberry Coffee Cake, and more. All kidding aside, though, Lomas may be a great baker, equally adept at classics and witty reinventions of them, but everyone's got to eat dinner. That includes her. And most of the time, that means simple, unfussy meals that are familiar and comforting at the end of the day.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO