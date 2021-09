Suburbia is typically viewed as a bastion of homeownership, but a new analysis suggests that renting is the new normal in many D.C. suburbs. The Washington metro region has the nation’s highest number of suburban communities that transitioned from majority homeowner to majority renter between 2010 and 2019, according to a recent analysis of Census data by RENTCafé. This area has 14 suburban areas with renter majorities, more than any of the country’s 49 other major metropolitan regions, the report says; the Miami and Los Angeles metropolitan regions rank second and third, respectively.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO