iPad mini reviews and videos: The ‘perfect’ combination of size and power

By Chance Miller
9to5Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing reviews of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro yesterday, the first reviews of the new iPad mini have now arrived. The new iPad mini is a dramatic overhaul with a refreshed design, an A15 chip inside, Touch ID in the power button, and more. Head below as we...

9to5mac.com

9to5Mac

Here’s how the new iPad mini compares to the iPad mini 5 and iPad Air

After a two and a half year wait since the last update, a totally redesigned iPad mini has officially arrived alongside the iPhone 13. The exciting overhaul for Apple’s compact tablet comes with a larger all-screen design, USB-C, the A15 Bionic chip, camera upgrades, 5G, Apple Pencil gen 2 support, and much more. Read on for a detailed look at the new iPad mini vs the iPad mini 5 and iPad Air.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

Apple’s all new iPad Mini is the cutest, most versatile, most powerful mini-tablet ever

The smallest iPad just got its biggest upgrade. I’ll be honest, I didn’t think the iPad Mini was really that much of a big deal… that was until Tim Cook mentioned how its compact size made it perfect for doctors and scientists to carry around in their lab coats, for pilots to strap to their thighs while flying, and just for anyone who wanted an iPad experience in a more pocketable form factor. The new iPad Mini feels like a watershed moment for the mini-tablet market, as Apple literally pushed everything it had into it. It now comes with a modern flat-edge design, an ultrawide camera on the front, TouchID in the power button, support for Apple Pencil, USB-C, and 5G, making it an absolute behemoth even for its size.
ELECTRONICS
osxdaily.com

iPad Mini 6 & iPad 9 Released

Apple has announced an all new redesigned iPad Mini, along with a revamped entry-level iPad 9. The new iPad models were announced alongside the iPhone 13 series at the September 14 online Apple event. iPad Mini. The iPad Mini 6 has been redesigned to look more like a miniature iPad...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

USB-C comes to iPad Mini

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple today announced a new iPad Mini, and with it comes support for USB-C charging -- a faster method of charging than the previously used Apple 12W USB power adapter. While the iPad isn't...
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Apple A15 Bionic Powers iPhone 13 and iPad Mini

Apple announced a slew of new devices during a streaming event today, updating them with new silicon and a slew of features. The new A15 Bionic processor will power many of Apple's latest devices. It uses 5nm tech and has 15 billion transistors, with a 6-core CPU that includes two high-performance and four efficiency cores. There's also a 4-core GPU, bumped up to 5-cores on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Apple VP Hope Giles said it was "up to 50% faster than the competition." The A15 also has a neural engine can perform 15.8 trillion operations per second.
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Apple brings the new iPad and iPad mini

Apple has kicked off its California Streaming event with two new iPads, including the updated iPad 10.2 and the iPad mini. Both iPads have got a decent update, including new chipsets, storage, cameras, and more. The new entry-level iPad 10.2 is here. The new iPad 10.2 got a welcomed update...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to reset an iPad Mini

The iPad Mini is one of Apple’s finest tablet devices. For general media consumption and various casual activities, the iPad Mini is a perfectly sized device. It is of course equipped with Apple’s leading hardware components. Performance, display, and all other features are top-notch. So, how do you reset an...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple unveils redesigned iPad Mini

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple on Tuesday unveiled the newest generation of its iPad Mini. With the new addition to the lineup, Apple hopes to build on recent momentum for a once-struggling product category. Tablet sales had suffered in recent years, but the devices have been resurgent during the pandemic, as people sheltered in place and worked remotely. In the first quarter of 2021, iPad sales surged almost 80% compared to the year before. The PC market has experienced a similar boost, seemingly only limited by worldwide chip shortages that have slowed manufacturing of everything from video game consoles to Ford trucks.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Compared: iPad mini 6 versus iPad mini 5

The revised iPad mini is practically an entirely new device, but along with improvements across the board, it comes with a much higher price. It used to be that you chose the iPad mini because you wanted the smaller size. And you wanted it enough that at $399, you were willing to pay around $70 more than the cost of the regular iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
macstories.net

Apple Updates the iPad mini and 10.2” iPad

At today’s Apple event, the company unveiled updates to the iPad mini and the 10.2” iPad. The 10.2” version continues to serve as Apple’s entry-level iPad at the lowest price point of any iPad, while the mini takes a more pro-like turn compared to its predecessor. iPad mini. The new...
TECHNOLOGY

