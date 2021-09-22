CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Heyward

By Cameron Heyward
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteeler Nation, stand up! This week on Truss Levelz Steelers’ captain and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cam Heyward joins the guys. We got more legacy on the show than ever before, as the guys relate to having NFL fathers. Cam touches on being a beast in high school basketball in Georgia — covering Dwight Howard! — what it was like dominating high school football, and his decision to go to Ohio State. He also goes in on what it means to be a Steeler, especially as someone from Pittsburgh. He’s one of the most consistent defensive players in the league and a true beast. Tune in!

